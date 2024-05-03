Man remanded over robbery in former second lady’s residence files for bail

Yahuza Osumanu, a self-proclaimed businessman alleged of robbing high-profile figures including a former Vice President’s wife, Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur, has applied for bail.

Mr. Paul Asibi Abariga counsel for Osumanu told an Accra High Court about the bail application when the case was called.

Defence counsel was therefore going to make his submissions in respect of bail application for his client.

According to Mr Abariga he had received the state’s opposition (Affidavit in Opposition) to his bail application a couple of minutes ago.

He said, “We need to look at what they have filed closely. We need some time to respond to it appropriately.”

The court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei- Marfo adjourned the matter to May 13, 2024.

Osumanu was put before a High Court in Accra for allegedly orchestrating and robbing high-profile personalities in their respective homes.

He has been charged with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering.

Osumanu has denied the charges, and he is in lawful custody.

Apart from robbing a 76-year-old woman in Ridge, Osumanu is accused of robbing the wife of a former Vice President, Matilda Yaaba Amissah Arthur, strangling and repeatedly striking her head with his gun.

The prosecution said Osumanu took GH¢28,000, £50, and $2,200 during the robbery at the former Second Lady’s home.

Osumanu allegedly carried out other robberies using the same method on businessmen and women in affluent communities, stealing valuables running into millions of Ghana cedis.

The prosecution said that some of the valuable items Osumanu allegedly stole from the victims were two Rolex watches worth $61,000, two Cartier wristwatches worth $19,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth $1,000, jewelry worth $50,000, and more.

Following those crimes, Osumanu purchased luxurious vehicles and apartments for himself, including a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Toyota Prado, and Lexus, among others.

According to Chief State Attorney Frances M. Ansah, during the second quarter of 2023, the Police CID received numerous complaints of residential robberies committed by a single armed individual in areas such as Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge.

On September 17, 2023, a complainant made a report to Airport Police that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed at 2:30 a.m.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the scene.

The complainant said that the accused entered his room, held a weapon at him, and demanded money and valuables, causing the loss of Rolex watches, cash, and other items.

The prosecution said that CCTV footage from the Kaeela Courts Apartments provided by Dr. Abu Sakara Foster on December 4, 2023, helped identify the accused.

On December 4 and December 5, 2023, there were series of robberies committed against Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Mrs. Amissah Arthur.

The accused allegedly pointed a firearm at the victims, demanded valuables, and fled the scene after robbing them.

CCTV footage and other evidence from these incidents helped to track down the accused.

On December 15, 2023, Osumanu was arrested in Kasoa.

Source: GNA