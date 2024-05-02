African Capacity Building Foundation to set up School of Regulation in Ghana

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) the African Union agency for capacity building in Africa is establishing a school of regulation in Ghana.

The ACBF says the African School of Regulation to be set up in Accra aims at improving regulation governance on the continent.

According to information from Ghana’s Ministry of Finance, this was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of ACBF, Mamadou Biteye at a meeting with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Finance Minister and Hon Abena Osei Asare, Minister of State and other officials of the Ghanaian delegation at the “IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC held about two weeks ago.

The tertiary institution, which has been established with GIMPA as a strategic partner, will provide professional and academic training in regulations to support regulations regimes in Africa.

“Most institutions in Africa are not well regulated, there is generally poor regulatory regimes in most African countries, and it is based on this that we are establishing a regulatory school”, Biteye was cited as saying.

He indicated further that the ACBF is also establishing an African School of Taxation and a Public Financial Management Training programme to cater for the needs of African countries, adding that the School of Taxation is being established with financial support from Finland.

According to him, the School of Taxation, which is to be built on a virtual platform will collaborate with existing tax training institutions and tax administrations across Africa.

This will be launched in the third quarter of this year and will cater for both public and private sector stakeholders, he said.

Mr. Biteye also added that the ACBF has a special training programme to build capacity around Public Financial Management.

Dr Amin Adam commended the team at ACBF for their laudable projects and invited them to assist the Ministry to build capacity of staff to man a new Climate Finance Division to be established at the Ministry.

The Minister also called for support from the foundation to build capacity in SMEs to promote the growth agenda of the country.

The ACBF is the African Union’s Specialized Agency for capacity development in Africa and has offices in Accra, Harare, and Nairobi.