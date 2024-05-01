Ghana Airports collaborates with ITA Airways for direct flights from Rome to Accra

The Ministry of Transport and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority have approved ITA Airways, a European Carrier to commence commercial flight operations to Accra.

The Airline is expected to operate a four-time weekly direct flight from Rome, Italy to Accra with flight schedules to be published soon.

Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the Managing Director of Ghana Airports Company Limited, reacting to the news of final approval and subsequent launch on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff, said the airline’s entry added to the diverse portfolio of airlines arriving and departing from Kotoka International Airport.

‘’We look forward to ITA Airways’ inaugural flight on June 6, 2024, just in time for the summer peak travel season,” she said.

She assured of GACL’s readiness to facilitate operations and processes in working collaboratively with all agencies at the airport together with ITA Airways to give passengers a smooth travel experience through Kotoka International Airport.

She said ITA Airway’s entry into the Ghanaian Aviation Industry would offer passengers more flight options and increased connectivity.

ITA becomes the 24th International Airline to operate in Accra, where the Airport is currently served by 23 International Airlines.

They are British Airways, United Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Brussels Airlines, Royal Dutch Airlines (KLM), Air France, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc and Kenya Airways.

The rest are Ethiopian Airlines, Asky Airlines, Air Cote d’Ivoire, Africa World Airlines, Air Peace, South African Airlines, Ibom Air, Air Burkina, Tap Portugal, Rwandair and Middle East Airlines.

The regional airports are served by Passion Air and Africa World Airlines with Gian Air operating charter flights.

Source: GNA