Ghana government asked to convert COVID-19 Levy to Mental Health Levy

The Mental Health Authority has appealed to the Government to consider changing the COVID-19 Levy to a Mental Health Levy to support awareness creation and advocacy programmes on conditions of mental health in the country.

Madam Estelle Appiah, the Board Chairperson of the Authority, made the call at the official launch of May as ‘Purple Month’ in Accra, on Monday, dedicated towards mental health awareness in the country.

The month-long campaign is on the theme: “Movement: Moving More for Our Mental Health” to promote the wellbeing of the citizens.

According to the World Health Organisation, Ghana has more than 2.3 million people experiencing some form of mental health disorders.

The chairperson of the Authority underscored the need for all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the mental health awareness campaign to de-stigmatise the perception of such conditions in the country.

She said the theme for the celebration was apt because it was in keeping with the Authority’s mission to raising awareness among the public and elevate the voices of service users and caregivers, as well as fighting for the rights and needs of individuals impacted by mental health disorders.

Lady Julia Osei Tutu, the wife of Asantehene, who was the Special Guest of Honour, said the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, would celebrate the ‘Purple Month’ and dedicate part of his time to sensitise the public on mental health issues.

She said mental wellbeing was the cornerstone of every individual and, thus, commended the Authority for allocating a whole month for promoting awareness.

Professor Pinaman Appau, the Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, said the designation of May as Purple Month aligned Ghana with other nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which similarly designate May for mental health awareness.

“Ghana’s declaration of May as Purple Month signifies a significant step towards promoting mental health awareness and wellbeing in the nation.”

This aims to combat stigma, advocate for supportive policies and celebrate recovery from mental illness,” she stated.

The month-long celebration would involve public engagements at some educational institutions, corporate entities, faith-based organisations and media interviews.

Activities lined up include a health walk and mental health week to raise awareness on related issues among the youth.

Source: GNA