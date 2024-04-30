Defence Counsel in MP murder case to file ex-parte application to subpoena persons to assist trial

Defence Counsel in the murder trial of late J. B Danquah Adu, Abuakwa North legislator, says he will file an ex-parte application to subpoena some people to assist in the matter.

Yaw Dankwah, lead counsel for Daniel Asiedu, the accused person, said it would therefore withdraw a motion on notice for a subpoena.

According to counsel, he would file the ex-parte application on April 30, 2024, hoping same would be heard by the court by anytime this week so “we could bring the people we have identified as useful people to the court to come and testify to what they know, and we will have the opportunity to cross-examined them.”

“We believe that there are so many questions unanswered. We believe that when they come to court, they will help in the determination of the matter and justice will prevail.”

The state closed its case after calling witnesses to testify.

Asiedu aka sexy dondon, is expected to open his defence afterwards.

The court had earlier on acquitted and discharged Vincent Bossu, accomplice, who was standing trial for conspiring with Asiedu to rob the late legislator.

Asiedu is being held for his alleged involvement in the murder of the late legislator at his residence at Shaishie in Accra in February 2016.

The accused has been charged with murder and robbery.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he is being kept in lawful custody by the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

The matter has been adjourned to May 13, 2024

Source: GNA