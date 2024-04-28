Veteran broadcaster Joe Lartey dies at 96 

Legendary sports broadcaster Joachim Awuley ‘Joe’ Lartey has passed away at the age of 96.

The astute broadcaster who was popularly known as “Over to You” died on Friday, April 26, 2024, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has confirmed.

The former staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has had a stellar sports journalism career spanning more than five decades.

Born on June 6, 1927 Joe Lartey was the first President of SWAG and was one of the nation’s top commentators in the 1960s.

He also worked for Radio Nigeria for a decade before returning to the Ghana Broadcaster Corporation in 1990, where he hosted the famous Sports Digest programme.

Joe Lartey recently received ‘A Life in Sports’ honorary award from the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) at the Media Awards in Doha, Qatar, in 2022.

The legacy of Joe Lartey will be remembered by generations as he shaped sports journalism in Ghana and beyond.

Source: GNA