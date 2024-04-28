Academia in Ghana urged to prioritise industry needs in research initiatives

Dr Kwasi Agyei Sarfo, Director of Operations, Kantanka Group, has urged academic institutions to prioritise the needs of the industrial sector in their research initiatives.

Dr Sarfo said some research initiatives from academia often did not meet the needs of industry, and called for collaborative efforts to address the issue.

Dr Sarfo said this in a speech read on behalf of Nana Kwadwo Akofena, the Chief Executive Officer, Kantanka Group of Companies, at the maiden CEO Lecture Series organised by the Accra Technical University (ATU) to mark the 75th anniversary of the institution.

Dr Sarfo urged academia to engage industry to develop relevant research topics and projects that were beneficial for growth.

The lecture series was under the theme: ”75 years of impacting society and driving innovation.”

The event was attended by the heads of the university, representatives of industry, the global chairman, and executives of the alumni association.

The lecture was an opportunity for students to tap into the wealth of experience of seasoned entrepreneurs who have excelled in their respective fields and left an indelible mark on the business landscape.

Dr Sarfo further advised academia to make their research easily accessible by exploring innovation, particularly social media, to explain their research findings to citizens.

Mr Jeffery Yeboah Agyepong, Head of Youth and Inclusive Banking at Access Bank, urged academia to develop research interests from an industry perspective.

He encouraged the students to participate in innovation challenges and other community-based projects to increase their employment chances after their exit from tertiary institutions.

Mr Noah Gyimah, Chief Investment Officer at Jospong Group of Companies, who represented Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the CEO, urged companies to collaborate with academia to conduct research on how to solve problems the industry faced.

He advised the students to identify the challenges in their respective fields of study to position themselves on how to benefit from the opportunities in those industries.

Prof Amevi Acakpovli, the Acting Vice- Chancellor, ATU, said the lecture aligned with the University’s ethos of experiential learning and provided students with invaluable exposure to the practical realities of business and entrepreneurship.

He encouraged the students to leverage the lecture to empower one another and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the country.

Students had the opportunity to ask questions and interact with the captains of industry and alumni associations.

Source: GNA