If you didn’t see it. This is everything you need to know about the Pegasus spyware

The Pegasus spyware uses the principle of ‘zero click’ to infect the devices of targets and can use a simple missed call to take over a target’s phone.

Pegasus can thoroughly take over any device by exploiting the security vulnerabilities in a device or app. It is able to take over Android, iPhone or Blackberry. Once it takes over a phone, it turns it into a secret camera and microphone and operate remotely, providing live feeds to the operator, and the owner of the phone would never know.

Pegasus then takes over the target’s emails, messages and GPS coordinates.

The attached document from NSO, the developers of the spyware was leaked on the Internet sometime back. Just in case you haven’t seen it yet, here it is.

Among other things it says Pegasus remotely and covertly collects information about the target’s relationships, location, phone calls, plans and activities – whenever and wherever they are.

Intercept calls: Transparently monitor voice and VoIP calls in real-time.

Bridge intelligence gaps: Collect unique and new types of information (e.g., contacts, files, environmental wiretap, passwords, etc.) to deliver the most accurate and complete intelligence and handle encrypted content and devices: Overcome encryption, SSL, proprietary protocols and any hurdle introduced by the complex communications world.

It also has the capability to monitor a multitude of applications including Skype, WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook and Blackberry Messenger (BBM), and track targets and get accurate positioning information using GPS.

The spyware doesn’t also need cooperation with local Mobile Network Operators.

The full details in PDF document below: