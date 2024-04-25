We would hold officials looting the state accountable – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running-mate for the 2024 presidential election, has committed to hold accountable any official involved in the pillaging of state resources under the current administration.

According to her, the pledge was not a threat, but rather based on the people’s expectations and the principle of accountability.

Addressing party members at her introduction as the running mate to John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed the concern of various groups about state capture and emphasized the importance of holding those responsible accountable.

“Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique.

“John and I have agreed that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability,” she emphasised.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang noted that the upcoming 2024 general election is critical for “healing and rescuing” Ghana from the brink of “destruction and profound despair.”

She emphasized the essential role that the 2024 election would play in revitalizing Ghana’s future, stressing that it is more than just a race for power and that it is a significant crossroads for national healing and renewal.

“The election is not only about bringing the NDC back to power, which is indispensable in our current circumstances. The elections ahead and winning them is about winning elections for a purpose.

“The purpose goes beyond those enumerated above. The purpose is the opportunity to heal our country again. It is about the opportunity to pull Ghana back from the precipice of destruction, of normalising corruption, of incomprehensible greed and from deep despair” she added.

Mr John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s flagbearer, stressed that Ghana needed a leader who prioritizes integrity, truth, and accountability.

He said the country requires a government that is willing to act and assume responsibility for the current situation, underlining that Ghana’s present challenges demanded a different kind of leadership that was willing to take unconventional approaches.

“Ghana in its current crisis needs a leadership that will do things differently including sacrificing personal comforts to achieve a Ghana of shared prosperity for all of us and not just a few. Adding, the next four years will be critical for Ghana’s future” he said.

Source: GNA