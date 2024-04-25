US government trains Ghana judges, customs and law enforcement officials to protect intellectual property

The US government and its Patent and Trademark Office are organising training for Ghanaian judges, customs and law enforcement officials to protect intellectual property.

In a news release copied to Ghana Business News, the US Embassy in Accra says, the two intellectual property enforcement workshops include nearly 60 officials from the judiciary, customs, and law enforcement sectors and are being held to train the officials to promote protection and enforcement of intellectual property and legitimate international trade in advance of World Intellectual Property Day on April 26.

The release also said the two-part training sessions will focus first on judges, then customs and law enforcement officials, over four days from April 23 to 26, 2024.

“US federal judges, officials from the US Patent and Trademark Office, U.S. Department of Justice, and Department of Homeland Security, along with officials from Ghana’s Registrar General’s Department and Copyright Office will lead the training sessions and discussions at the West Africa Regional Training Center in Accra,” the release said.

Speaking at the opening session Tuesday, the Chargé d’affaires at the Embassy, Rolf Olson said: “In the information age, intellectual property protections are key to promoting equitable economic growth and international trade while protecting individual innovations. We hope this training will help make Ghana’s IP processes more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians by sharing our experience in the United States regarding the adjudication and enforcement of IP cases.”

The release notes that Ghana is a leading signatory to intellectual property treaties among Middle Eastern and African nations.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi