The Ghana Publishers Association on the occasion of the commemoration of the World Book and Copyright Day has raised concerns on the structure of the school curriculum, saying it does not encourage reading outside the curriculum.

“The structure of the school curriculum does not encourage the use of books outside the school. Children and students are not encouraged to read books.”

“The children are not supplied with basic reading materials by the schools and parents are expecting the State to provide books for their children,” the Association said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It called for conscious efforts to improve the quality of life of the citizens by providing direct support for the development of creative and analytical skills through early childhood reading programmes.

The statement noted that books and reading had played key role in the promotion of literacy as a concept for economic, social, and scientific progress, adding that, early reading and quality education were the most important tools that could alleviate the circumstance that contribute to inequality.

It, therefore, called for the formulation of policy initiatives that would anchor the country’s cultural, social, and economic growth on books and other literary activities.

The policy initiatives, it said, should facilitate the process of creating opportunities for literacy to be a measure of either reducing or eradicating inequalities that were threatening the stability of the country.

The statement said the country’s development could not be achieved without reducing the inequalities that existed among the citizens and communities.

The statement added that countries that had advanced in development had all anchored their enhancements on a literate population.

“Investments in education, beginning with early childhood reading programmes could translate into viable economic mobility, contribute to increased productivity, and decrease inequality,” the statement said.

The World Book and Copyright Day is marked on every April 23. This year is the 29th year of the celebration of the World Book and Copyright Day.

The Day, set aside by UNESCO, is celebrated to promote the reading of books and other literatures, as well as pay tributes to books and authors and encourage everyone to access books.

Source: GNA