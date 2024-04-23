Contractor in court over assault

A 26-year-old contractor has been arraigned for allegedly assaulting a man with a pinch bar.

Prince Ayivor has denied assaulting his victim, Tanko Seidu and was admitted to GH¢10,000.00 bail with two sureties.

The Pakyi District Court presided over by Madam Dora Nsiah Jackson ordered that Ayivor deposited his Ghana card with the Court’s registry.

He is to make his next appearance on May 2, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Amartey told the Court that Seidu, the victim and complainant, was a straighter resident at Trede whilst Ayivor, the accused person, was a contractor resident at Nkoransah.

On March 1, 2023, at about 1200 hours, the complainant was returning from a site on motor bicycle and on reaching Trede Four Junction, he had a phone call and parked his motor bicycle by the roadside to receive the call, the Court heard.

The prosecution said whilst receiving the call, the accused person who was putting up a structure opposite the road, who had some issues with the complainant months ago, started questioning him why he was looking at him.

Chief Inspector Amartey said the complainant asked the accused person how he also managed to know he was staring at him.

That did not go down well with the accused person, who went in for a pinch bar to assault the victim.

Chief Inspector Amartey said the complainant reported the incident to Trede Police and was issued with police medical form to attend hospital for examination, treatment, and report.

The Court heard that the accused person was arrested and handed over to the police.

Investigation cautioned statement was obtained from accused and after investigation, he was charged with the offence to appear before court.

Source: GNA