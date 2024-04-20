Heal the KATH project will account for every pesewa received – CEO  

The management board of the ‘heal the KATH’ project will account for every pesewa received from individuals and organizations as contributions towards the rehabilitation of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive of KATH, who gave the assurance, said the primary objective of the board was to ensure that every contribution was utilized for the purpose for which it was received.

He gave the assurance when the Kuapa Kokoo Company Limited and the Ghana Association of Garages Zone 13, donated GHc100,000.00 and GHc20,000.00 respectively, to support the project.

Prof Addai-Mensah pointed out that, the vision of the project as spearheaded by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was to bring infrastructure at KATH to international standard to enhance healthcare delivery at the facility, which served about 12 regions of the country.

He said KATH, as the only tertiary healthcare provider in the northern sector of the country, needed the support of everybody to enable it to provide the needed quality services for all.

Prof. Addai-Mensah thanked the management of Kuapa Kooko and the Garages Association for the support and appealed to other associations, individuals, and organizations to come and support the project.

Mr James Agyekum Kwarteng, National President of the Kuapa Kooko Farmers and Marketing Union, said the gesture was the contribution of the members towards the successful implementation of the project at the hospital.

Mr Eric Ahin, Chairman of the Zone 13 of the Ghana National Association of Garages, said members were happy to contribute to be part of the rehabilitation of the hospital to improve healthcare delivery in the northern part of the country, which had the highest concentration of auto mechanics and other artisans who worked on metals.

