OSP files fresh charges against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, former PPA CEO

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed fresh charges against Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

According to the OSP, it on April 17, 2024, filed eight charges related to the misuse of public office for personal gain and manipulation of the procurement process to gain an unfair advantage in securing procurement contracts.

However, one charge of misusing public office for personal profit against his brother-in-law and co- accused, Francis Kwaku Arhin, has been dropped, it said.

Mr Adjei was sacked from the PPA over conflict of interest, and the case referred to the OSP following an investigation by Manasseh Azure Awuni, and investigative journalist.

Mr Adjei was initially charged alongside his brother-in-law, Arhin, who served as the CEO of Talent Discovery Limited, on May 25, 2022. Mr. Adjei is alleged to be the majority shareholder in Talent Discovery Limited, with Mr. Arhin holding a minority stake. The accusations revolve around the exploitation of Talent Discovery Limited as a front to secure contracts from the PPA.