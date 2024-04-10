Court grants Funny Face GH¢120,000 bail 

Benso Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face, a comedian, who allegedly knocked down a woman and two children at Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa-Nyanyano road has been granted bail.

Appearing before a District Court Kasoa Akweley, Funny Face was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢120,000 with two sureties.

Boateng is facing charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and two counts of negligently causing harm.

Boateng’s plea has not been taken by the court presided over by Annie Adobor. This is because investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile the GNA has learnt that four of the victims have been discharged but the elderly woman is still on admission because of surgery performed on her legs.

The case presented by Assistance Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo was that on March 24, 2024, at about 7:50 pm Benson Oduro Boateng, a driver and a resident of Millennium City, Kasoa, was driving a Hyundai Atos Private car with registration number GN 1134-16 from Kasoa towards Nyanyano.

On reaching a section of the road at Kakraba Junction on the Kasoa Nyanyano road, Prosecution said Boateng knocked down a pedestrian by the name Theresah Quaicoe of about 50 years and her two children, Elizabeth Turkson, age about 5years and Robi Turkson, age about 1year, who attempted crossing the road.

According to the prosecution, in the process, Boateng lost control of the steering wheel and crashed head-on with a motor bike with the registration number M-18-GR 1976 ridden by Sam Francis Kwesi Bible with a pillion rider, Nicholas Ashong.

Prosecution said Theresa Quaicoe and Elizabeth Turkson, were referred to Korle-Bu hospital Accra, for further treatment whiles victim Nicholas Ashong was referred to the Ridge hospital, Accra for further treatment but could not be admitted due to shortage of bed and was brought back to Kasoa Community Clinic for further treatment.

Source: GNA