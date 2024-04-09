Akufo-Addo urges peers to resist military takeovers in West Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked other democratically elected leaders to collaborate in combating the practice of military takeovers, which is threatening the sub-region.

Those takeovers, he said, did not bode well for regional security, stability, or development, and that everything should be done to halt the trend.

“As we have been saying, we have come to office in difficult times in the life of West Africa.

“These various unconstitutional changes of government…you yourself suffered an attempted…yeah, it’s a difficult moment, but I think it is extremely important for those of us who are committed to democratic rule to continue to be very vigilant and also to be united in our response to what is going on in West Africa,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he received Guinea-Bissau’s President, Umaro Mokhata Sissoco Embalo, at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.

Embalo is in Accra to strengthen economic and political ties between Guinea Bissau and Ghana. His visit comes against the backdrop of increasing regional integration efforts.

President Akufo-Addo told Embalo that the two countries could do a lot more together to help their people.

He stated that both countries would have to establish a permanent joint commission to facilitate collaboration and development.

Both countries agreed to form a joint commission; however, the time and place of the inauguration were still being worked out.

President Akufo-Addo suggested that both countries can work together in the fisheries sector.

“We have got schools here that are well equipped for education in the fishery sector. I think that it is an area where we can be of benefit to residents of Guinea Bissau to come here to go to the school’s…fishery schools.

“We also have a regional Maritime Academy which is here in Ghana because of a high reputation and all these things we can put together in the fisheries sector and provide us with an opportunity to go forward,” he said.

President Embalo said his visit was aimed at strengthening his country’s bilateral relations with Ghana and in all areas of mutual interest.

He pledged that his country would continue to participate in a host of important sectors, including education, technology, agriculture, the economy and finance, defence, and security.

“I am here to repeat our conviction that together we are working hand-in-hand in the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity. Our two countries could achieve many important objectives.

“We in West Africa and Sahel in particular are facing many challenges fighting terrorism and drug trafficking. Promoting democracy and good governance are among the most important ones. We shall continue to work together with ECOWAS and the Africa Union to promote more accountability,” he said.

President Embalo backed Ghana’s call for the development of strong financial institutions in Africa, particularly the African Central Bank, African Investment Bank, African Monetary Fund, and Pan-African Insurance Agency.

He said that the continent must endeavour to achieve food security and promote intra-African commercial trade by implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and increasing the value of natural resources.

Source: GNA