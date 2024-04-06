Maiden Ghana-Kenya Business Forum held in Accra 

The maiden Ghana-Kenya Business Forum was held in Accra on Wednesday on the margins of the three-day State Visit to Ghana by President Dr William Ruto of Kenya.

It was on the theme: “Driving Investment and Intra-African Trade: The Ghana-Kenya Experience.”

It showcased some of the commercial opportunities available to business people in both countries.

A series of panel discussions focused on Ghana and Kenya’s business climate and areas of possible collaboration with specific attention on the prospects of agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, ICT and Telecom, banking, insurance and the energy sectors.

Mr Kwasi Ampratum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in-charge of Political and Economics, said the Business Forum was a welcomed follow up to the bilateral exposition held under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Nairobi.

It was held on Tuesday May 23, 2023, leading to the successful launch of the Ghana Trade House in Kenya.

He said Ghanaians were also happy to host their brothers and sisters from Kenya in Accra this time around.

“Today, economic diplomacy has become indispensable in the conduct of international relations and the Government of Ghana, like many other countries, understands the importance of exploring avenues that encourage mutual growth and development,” he said.

“Our own experiences with economic development have taught us the value of collaboration, cooperation and inclusivity towards development and Kenya has demonstrated its shared enthusiasm to strengthen economic ties with Ghana in that regard.”

Mr Ampratum-Sarpong said the Accra Business Forum, the first of its kind between the two countries, would thus, provide the opportunity for partnerships to be forged by unique match making through the identification of their individual comparative advantages.

That would also allow captains of industry to explore business and investment opportunities in both economies as well as boost mutually beneficial commercial trading between the two countries.

He reiterated the desire of Ghana to seize the opportunity to share its experiences in its journey towards sustainable economic development, particularly in the context of the AfCFTA.

Mr Ampratum-Sarpong noted that the Government was ready to collaborate with Kenya in taking advantage of the Mineral and Marine Resources available.

“These strategic anchor sectors are of significance to Ghana and it would be satisfactory to see partnerships forged in these areas.”

The collaboration, specifically in the green energy driven by technological advancements, would likewise be of profound interest to Ghana.

Mr Moses Kiarie Kuria, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry of Kenya, said the Accra Forum was a chance to rewrite the narrative of Africa’s economic future.

He urged nations on the continent to leverage on their shear strength and deepen their relations.

Source: GNA