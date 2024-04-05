President Akufo-Addo reshuffles Upper West, East Regional Ministers 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reshuffled the Upper East and Upper West Regional Ministers with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Communications Directorate, Office of the President, said per the changes, Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, would assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister.

Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, would become the new Upper East Regional Minister.

“These changes are part of the President’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country,” the statement noted.

The President tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of the two Regions.

Source: GNA