Policeman detained over alleged shooting incident 

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a police officer in connection with an alleged fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Manso Adubia, Ashanti Region.

According to a police news brief, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, visited with the deceased’s wife and family and dispatched a high-ranking police delegation to empathize with them as the investigation into the incident continued.

Source: GNA