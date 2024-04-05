Ghana confers highest honour on Kenya’s President Ruto 

The Government of Ghana has conferred on Kenya’s President William Ruto the country’s highest honour for his exemplary leadership and commitment to democratic governance.

The Companion of the Order of the Star of the Volta award is in recognition of the President’s “principles of accountability and due process to all citizens no matter their status in society”.

“Under your leadership, Kenya has become a shining example of a nation governed by the rule of law,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, as he decorated the visiting Kenyan President with the award, at a State banquet in Accra.

President Ruto’s State visit to Ghana aimed at deepening bilateral ties with the host country, particularly within the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, to enhance shared economic growth.

The key highlights of the visit encompassed the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the two Governments to increase trade volumes, exchanging development ideas and also leading the realisation of the AfCFTA Agreement.

Ghana and Kenya are considered some two of Africa’s formidable democracies – upholding the culture of the rule of law and good governance, which had eluded many countries on the continent for several years.

President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that, under President Ruto’s leadership, Kenya had regained its place of pride at the international stage as the East African country remained vocal on some critical issues such as climate change.

The Ghanaian President lauded his colleague for his resilience in seeing to the transformation of the Kenyan economy, declining inflation, growth in start-ups and the number of the citizenry set to have access to housing and health insurance.

President Ruto, who was elated by the honour, commended the Government of Ghana for the award.

