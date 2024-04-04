Ghana government begins feasibility studies to identify opportunities in textiles value chain  

The government has commenced a feasibility study of the textiles and apparel value chain to identify the circular business opportunities.

The project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with the Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) among other goals, will help revamp the sector and address the environmental and health impacts of imported used clothes.

Mr Patrick Nomo, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI) made the announcement in Accra at the official opening of KEITI office, an Institution specialised in providing solution to environmental problems to towards sustainable society.

He said it was a major importer of used textiles and was home to one of the largest second-hand textiles markets in the world.

Mr Nomo stated that it was estimated that in 2022, the imports of second-hand used clothing amounted to over $420 million.

“Despite its negative impacts, the import of used textiles offers opportunities for economic development and provides the livelihood of people working in the trade, resale, repair, and refurbishment of textiles,” he said.

The Chief Director said the production of clothing had approximately doubled in the last 15 years, while the number of times a garment is worn before being discarded had decreased by about 36 per cent.

He said the vision of the government was to advance a more sustainable and circular trade of used textiles by forging partnerships with industry, trading partners, development partners and other stakeholders.

Mr Nomo said the opening of the office was one of the many reasons why the partnership between MESTI and KEITI was important.

Mr Park Kyongsig, the Koran Ambassador to Ghana, said the two countries shared similar history and commended Ghana for being one of Africa’s leading democracies, achieving peaceful constitutional changes of government through democratic elections since 1992.

He said since the establishment of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Ghana in 1977, the Republic of Korea had strengthened the bilateral relationship in fields such as political and economic cooperation, development and cultural exchanges.

Mr Kyongsig said the establishment of the KEITI office was a step further to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Dr. Heung Jin Choi, the President of KEITI, said Ghana was the first African country to have the presence of KEITI.

The primary purpose of the office, he said, was to expand the cooperation that existed between Ghana and Korea in the environmental field, and to ensure a stable environment for collaboration between the two countries.

Source: GNA