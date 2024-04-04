Alan Kyerematen, Abu Sakara, others form NIM alliance to contest 2024 election 

The Movement for Change (MFC) says it has struck an alliance with National Interest Movement (NIM) and a number of political entities to form a coalition to contest the 2024 elections as a unified force.

The coalition, the “Alliance for Revolutionary Change” (ARC), is expected to be officially launched on April 17, 2024, to aggressively mobilise Ghanaians from across the country to wrestle power in the upcoming election.

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster is the Convener and Leader of the National Interest Movement (NIM), a political Civil Society Coalition.

Announcing the Alliance, in a press release, on Thursday, Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Founder of the Movement for Change, said the Alliance sought to end the dominance of the duopoly of the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

According to him, the two parties, which had led the country for the past 32 years, had failed to address the fundamental challenges of development.

The Alliance, Mr Kyerematen said, would work towards forming an all-inclusive Government of National Unity with representation from political parties, the business community, farmers and fishermen, Labour Unions, Faith-Based Organizations, Traditional Authorities, Civil Society Organizations, academia, media, and other stakeholder interest groups.

That, he explained would end the divisiveness in the Ghanaian politics, the ‘Winner takes all’ syndrome as well as the lack of continuity in the execution of government projects, which had been associated with past governments.

“The Alliance when voted into Government, will focus on breaking the cycle of poverty and reset the country on a new path to prosperity,” Mr Kyerematen said.

Additionally, he said, the Alliance would also mobilise consensus towards a National Development Plan, one which would go beyond party manifestoes and constitute the blueprint for Ghana’s economic transformation.

“To realise this objective, the Alliance will advocate for fundamental Constitutional Reforms, including but not limited to reforms in Governance, Public Sector Accountability, Management of our Natural Resources, as well as Mindset and Attitudinal change in Ghana,” he added.

Source: GNA