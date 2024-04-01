New increased Ghana passport fees announced

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced an upward review of fees and charges for all services it provides for the public, effective, Monday, April 01.

The Ministry in an announcement, which was made available to the Ghana News Agency said in accordance with the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous and Provisions) Regulations 2023, (LI 2481) there would be an upward adjustment of Fees and Charges for all services provided by the Ministry.

It said the adjustment would take effect from Monday, April 01.

According to the announcement, the new processing fees for various types of passport documents include Expedited Application 48 pages GH¢800.00, Expedites Application 32 pages GH¢700.00, Standard Application 32 pages GH¢500.00, Standard Application 48 pages GH¢644.00.

Source: GNA