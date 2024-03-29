Methodist Church tells EC to be fair and neutral in 2024 elections

The Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop, Methodist Church Ghana, has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to be fair and neutral in the conduct of 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Rev Kwabena Boafo asked the EC to be fair in all the processes before, during and after the elections.

“As we approach the general elections in December 2024, let us all resolve to eschew tendencies that will compromise the peace of the country before, during and after the elections.

“The EC must be manifestly seen to be a fair and neutral umpire in all the processes leading to, during and importantly after the elections,” he said.

The Presiding Bishop said this in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 27, in his Easter message.

Rev Kwabena Boafo said Easter was an affirmation of God’s peace to humanity hence his call on the EC, the main body responsible for conducting elections in the country, to act in a way that would ensure peace prevailed in the country.

Rev Kwabena Boafo advised other stakeholders in the electoral process such as political parties, security personnel and the media to play their respective roles responsibly not to compromise the peace in the country.

He asked political parties and independent candidates to be measured in their communication and engagements.

He said they should embrace inclusive language and avoid the use of abusive and offensive language in their campaign.

Talking about security personnel, Rev Kwabena Boafo said they should be professional and impartial judges to engender trust before, during and after the elections.

He asked the media to avoid sensational reportage and not use their platforms to cause disaffection among the populace.

“The media as always have a significant role to play by avoiding sensational reportage, providing, and using the various platforms to cause disaffection for character assassination, running down perceived political opponents, and all that do not inure to peace,” he said.

Rev Kwabena Boafo said, “in the spirit of peace, the electorate should understand that there is only one Ghana and that elections are meant to choose leaders”.

“It must not become avenues for conflict and bloodshed; rather, comportment and civility must be the guiding principles in our support and campaign.

“When all is done, we should all be proud that we are consolidating the democratic process and the peace of the country as the country becomes the ultimate winner.”

Source: GNA