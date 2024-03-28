Ghana and Malawi reach visa waiver agreement

The governments of Ghana and Malawi have reached a visa waiver agreement to allow their citizens to travel visa free.

The two countries, desirous of strengthening their bilateral relations and existing cooperation, had entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports, which took effect from February 7, 2024.

“Accordingly, travellers may transit through, depart from and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to 90 days, without recourse to work within a calendar year,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said on Wednesday.

It urged the travelling public to take note of the new visa waiver agreement and enjoy a seamless travel.

Source: GNA