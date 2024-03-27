Illegal miner jailed 10 years for robbery 

A 22-year-old illegal miner, who connived with his friend to rob the manager of the Apinto government hospital’s mortuary, Kofi Turkson, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Emmanuel Yeboah, alias AKwesi Sarpong, who pleaded guilty with explanation to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, said: “My lady l never intended to commit this crime, please have mercy on me.”

The court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu rejected his explanation and said this kind of crime was on the increase and convicted Yeboah accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, the prosecutor, said the complainant’s Kofi Turkson and Charles Acquah, are residents of Cape Town, while Yeboah and his partner, Kwesi, now at large resided at Brenuakyim and New Atuabo respectively, all in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He said on February 13, 2024, at about 2120 hours, Turkson was on his way home after the day’s work. On reaching a section of the road near Kingdom Kids Montessori Schools he chanced on Yeboah and Kwesi roaming along the New Atuabo – Mile 5 road.

She said on seeing Turkson, the two attacked him with a piece of wood and knife, inflicted wounds on his left ring finger and nose, managed to rob him of his two mobile phones valued GH¢4, 800 and cash sum of GH¢ 1,000, and bolted.

Turkson raised the alarm and residents in the neighborhood including the second complainant (Acquah) came out scouting for the convict and Kwesi.

The prosecutor said they were spotted on a different route and to arrest them, Kwesi inflicted a knife wound on the head of Acquah, but unfortunately Yeboah was arrested by the mob, and they subjected him to severe beatings.

She said Turkson reported the incident to the police patrol team on phone and they proceeded to the scene, and rescued Yeboah who had been brutally assaulted by the mob, and they took him together with the complainants to the Apinto Government hospital for medical attention.

After they had been treated, the convict together with the complainants were all sent to the Tarkwa police station where Turkson and Acquah officially lodged a complaint.

According to Superintendent Essel-Dadzie, Yeboah in his caution statement, confirmed that he conspired with Kwesi to rob Turkson and therefore, the police have commenced investigations to ensure they arrest Kwesi to face the law.

Source: GNA