Black Stars extend winless run to seven with draw against Uganda

The Black Stars of Ghana continued their dreadful run of form after a 2-2 draw against the Cranes of Uganda on Tuesday.

The international friendly played at the Stade de Marrakech saw Jerome Opoku and Jordan Ayew score for Ghana, while Stephen Mukwala and Muhammad Shaban were on target for the Cranes.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo, after their loss against Nigeria, made some changes to the starting lineup with the inclusion of Fatawu Issahaku and goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott.

Defender Jerome Opoku, who saw red in Ghana’s last encounter against Nigeria, opened the scoring for Ghana with a close range header in the sixth minute.

The Black Stars were largely impressive with their ball retention, especially in the middle of the pitch, where they had the likes of Salis Samed and Francis Abu.

Uganda’s Cranes were largely on the back foot in the first quarter of the game but pulled parity in the 21st minute through Asante Kotoko striker Stephen Mukwala.

But the Black Stars retook their lead seven minutes later through Jordan Ayew, who converted from the penalty spot.

Despite being heavily dominant, the Black Stars couldn’t add to their lead but maintained their one-goal cushion going into halftime.

The start of the second half was a bit cagey, with few clear-cut chances created by both sides.

Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah were very impressive on the wings for the Black Stars, but they couldn’t apply the finishing touch in the Ugandan penalty box.

Coach Otto Addo introduced Captain Andre Ayew as Ghana searched for the third goal, but it was Uganda that restored parity in the 83rd through a controversial strike by Muhammad Shaban.

The Black Stars mounted a late surge of attack in their quest to win the match, but the Uganda defence stood firm with the game ending in a draw.

Black Stars Starting line-up: Joseph Wollacott (GK), Denis Odoi, Edmund Addo, Abdul Fatawu, Jordan Ayew, Ebenezer Annan, Abdul Samed Salis, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo

Source: GNA