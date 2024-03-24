Jordi Vila appointed Nissan Africa President

Nissan’s Divisional Vice President (DVP) Marketing and Sales Europe, Jordi Vila has been appointed to head the car maker’s regional division as President Nissan Africa, as DVP.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, Nissan says Vila who has worked with the company for 3o years, has extensive experience in sales and marketing in leading roles both at regional headquarters and markets, including among others Nissan Netherlands and Nissan Nordics, as well as Sales and Network Operations for Nissan in Europe.

“Prior to this appointment, he was Divisional Vice President Marketing and Sales for Nissan Europe, and before that he was leading Asia and Oceania region as Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing,” the release said.

Commenting on his appointment, Vila said: “Africa is an important and strategic market for Nissan and presents many opportunities in the years to come. We have a strong local presence and I’m sure we will continue to harness that expertise to deliver exceptional products and services for our African customers.”