Otto Addo marks Black Stars return with loss against Nigeria 

Coach Otto Addo marked his second return to the Black Stars with a 2-1 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in an international friendly at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco on Friday.

Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman were on target for the Super Eagles as they secured a sweet victory over their West African arch-rivals, who edged them to a place at the last World Cup.

Jordan Ayew’s late strike for Ghana in the second half was only a consolation.

It was the first match for Otto Addo, who was recently reappointed as gaffer for the Black Stars of Ghana following their poor outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

With some key players like Mohammed Kudus unable to join the team in camp due to injury, Otto Addo gave Forson Amankwaa his first start at the senior level.

Crystal Palace winger Jordan Ayew captained the team after Dede Ayew was rested for the match, with goalkeeper Ati-Zigi making his return as first choice goalkeeper.

It was a cagey encounter at the start of the game, with Nigeria dominating play and the Black Stars of Ghana largely on the back foot.

Clear-cut changes had to come for both teams, and Nigeria needed a penalty on the stroke of halftime to take the lead through Dessers.

Matters got worse for the Black Stars at the start of the second half when defender Jeorome Opoku was shown a red card.

Despite being a man down, the Black Stars still created some chances but couldn’t take them as Ademola Lookman doubled Nigeria’s lead.

Jordan Ayew scored a late penalty in added time but it was too little too late for the Black Stars who are winless in six matches. .

Next up for the Black Stars is a friendly against Uganda on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Source: GNA