MP urges NHIA to allocate GH¢10m for dialysis treatment for the needy

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, has urged the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to allocate GH¢10 million for dialysis support to needy patients in the country this year.

He explained that given the national emergency of the lack of dialysis centres across the country, an allocation of GH¢2 million for dialysis support to needy patients in the country was not enough and an allocation of GH¢10 million would have been more sufficient.

“…Mr Speaker, I do not think that the amount of GH¢2million is enough particularly when you consider the Corporate Social Responsibility allocation of the same authority of GH¢30 million.

“At least an amount of GH¢10 million should be set aside for purposes of supporting interventions related to dialysis whether in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale or Bolga,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu made the call on Wednesday, in Parliament, in Accra, when he responded to a report on the proposed Formula for the disbursement of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The proposed formula for the disbursement of the NHIF for 2024 was presented to Parliament on Monday, March 18, 2024.

In accordance with Article 103 (3) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 261 of the Standing Orders of the House, Mr Andrew Amoako Assiamah the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, referred the Formula to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

Section 39 of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852) which established the NHIF mandated the Board of NHIA to manage the Fund.

The object of the Fund is to pay for the healthcare services of members of the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr Iddrisu further urged Parliament to allocate money to save persons who may be suffering from dialysis.

“Mr Speaker, there is a national emergency of the absence of dialysis centres across the country. We have an opportunity as Parliament to allocate money to save persons who may be suffering from dialysis.”

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) was established by the enactment of the National Health Insurance Act, 2003 (Act 650) to provide financial risk protection against the cost of quality basic healthcare for all residents in Ghana.

The National Health Insurance Act, 2003 (Act 650) was later repealed and replaced by the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852).

The enactment of Act 852 brought the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) into being, to secure the implementation of the National Health Insurance Policy.

Source: GNA