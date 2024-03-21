Court sentences two men to GH¢180,000 fine or seven years in prison over land fraud

An Accra Circuit Court has imposed a fine of GH¢90,000 each on two persons over fraudulent transaction of land.

Daniel Botchway, a 41-year-old car dealer, and Shadrack Moyom Dimang, a businessman, will in default serve seven years imprisonment each.

The accused persons conspired and defrauded a couple of GH¢300,000 under the pretext of selling a parcel of land to them but failed.

The court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful found them on charges of conspiracy to commit crime.

On the charge of fraudulent transaction of land, the court found Daniel Botchway guilty and sentenced him to a fine of GH¢90,000, in default serve seven years.

Sentences are to run concurrently.

Prosecution led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse said the complainants are couple residing at Takoradi.

In May 2020, the complainants wanted a piece of land at Tse-Addo, near La in Accra. Within the period, Dimang introduced Botchway to the complainants that they have land at Tse-Addo for sale.

The accused persons showed a site plan of the land that was allegedly going through processing at Lands Commission to the complainants.

Prosecution said the complainants inspected the land and expressed interest in acquiring it.

The prosecutor said the accused persons gave the purchase price of the land at GH¢600,000.

The court heard that the complainants deposited GH¢300,000 as part payment through a Cal Bank account and was received by Botchway’s accounts at Fidelity Bank.

Prosecution said the accused persons acknowledged receipt of the amount.

After the part payment was made, the complainant could not develop the land, because it was later found to have been granted to another person earlier.

In March 2021, Botchway issued three Fidelity Bank postdated cheques numbers 020015, 020017 and 020018 with face value of GH¢100,000 each to be cashed on March 31, 2021.

However, the cheques were all dishonoured and returned to the complainants after they were presented on August 11, 2021.

Prosecution said on November 24, 2021, the complainants lodged a complaint at the Accra Regional CID and the accused persons were arrested.

The prosecutor said the accused persons admitted the offence and pleaded with the Police for some time to refund the money.

According to prosecution, the accused refunded GH¢20,000 through a Fidelity Bank cheque number 020030 on December 2, 2021, leaving a balance of GH¢280,000.

Source: GNA