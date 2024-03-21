African leaders urged to take control of political and economic destiny of continent

Renowned Nigerian Civil Rights Activist, Femi Falana, has urged African leaders to take control of their political and economic destiny, instead of allowing institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to dictate the kind of policies they should implement in their respective countries.

He, therefore, charged civil society organisations and human rights activists across the African continent to challenge their respective governments to resist any attempt from the West World to implement neo-liberal policies in Africa.

Mr Falana, also an astute legal practitioner, expressed displeasure over suggestions from the World Bank and IMF for African governments to remove subsidies on fuel, electricity and other social interventions, while the Western nations were offering same subsidies to the tune of seven trillion dollars every year to their citizens to cushion them.

Mr Falana, the 65-year-old human rights activist, expressed these sentiments at the just-ended Second Accra Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa on Tuesday.

The Accra II meeting was intended to build on the momentum of the first edition held in March 2022, to addressing the persistent democratic upheavals and security challenges across the African continent.

The event shows the African Union’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring sustainable security on the continent.

The theme for this year’s forum was, “Robust Response, Deepening Democracy, Sustainable Security”.

The meeting brought together Ambassadors to the AU, policy-makers, civil society organizations, and development partners, which enabled them to engage in frank discussions and exchange ideas in advancing democratic governance and the rule of law in Africa.

Participants engaged in discussions on consolidating democratic governance, promoting national ownership of governance processes, and enhancing and strengthening coordination among African Union institutions.

Mr Femi Falana noted that Africa continued its journey towards greater political stability and prosperity and urged its leaders to be steadfast in implementing policies that would inure to the benefit of the people.

Source: GNA