National Cathedral Project: Minister updates Parliament on status of Malian Ambassador’s residence 

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has updated Parliament on the status of the Malian Ambassador’s residence, which was among the structures demolished to pave way for the National Cathedral project at Ridge.

The Minister said there was an existing reciprocal exchange residential property between the governments of Ghana and Mali; indicating that the Government of Mali used the acquired building in Accra as the residence of the Ambassador.

Madam Botchwey made the disclosure in her response to a question by Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, who wanted to know if the relocation of the Malian Ambassador’s residence had been completed and how much it costed the Ghanaian taxpayer.

The Minister said since the Malian Embassy intended to redevelop the residency with approval from its Government, the Embassy decided to relocate the Ambassador to a new residence.

Eventually, the building was unoccupied and became dilapidated, she said.

“While waiting for a response from their Capital for the redevelopment of the building, the Office of the President of the Republic issued a directive, which resulted in the demarcation of the land for the construction of the National Cathedral,” she said.

“The Government was, therefore, obliged to compensate the Embassy of Mali by facilitating the allocation of a piece of land at the Airport Residential Area in Accra as a replacement.”

The Malian Embassy paid for the administrative fees and other charges to the tune of GH¢33,800.00 to the Lands Commission, Madam Botchwey said.

Source: GNA