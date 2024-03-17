US government provides GH¢2.8m to Ghana to develop and operationalize SLIMS database

The US government says it is providing an amount of GH¢2.8 million to the Ghana government to develop and operationalize the School Licensing and Inspection Management System (SLIMS) database.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, it says the support through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), includes the purchase of 100 tablets for the National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NaSIA) to digitally collect school inspection data.

“The support from the United States is helping streamline the licensing, monitoring, and evaluation for all schools across Ghana by putting all data on a single platform,” it added.

The US government says in the past year, its development support to Ghana through the USAID totalled over $140 million dedicated to education, health, economic growth, agriculture and more.