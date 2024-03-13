Vodafone Ghana is now Telecel

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially outdoored Telecel Ghana after the parent company; Telecel Group, acquired a majority shareholding in Vodafone Ghana.

The company has, therefore, been rebranded into ‘Telecel’ to expand economic access to communication.

Telecel Ghana has, thus, taken over the operations of Vodafone’s fixed telephone lines, internet services, voice and data services, as well as cash transfer and other business services.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Accra Monday evening, Dr Bawumia lauded Telecel Group’s decision to invest in Ghana’s telecommunications landscape and urged the multi-national company to uphold the highest standards of ethics, transparency and corporate governance.

“In the ever-evolving technological landscape, innovation remains key to staying afloat,” he said, and entreated the telecom firm to provide its customers with accessible, safe, affordable and reliable network always.

“In today’s fast-paced world, access to reliable and efficient communication is not just a luxury; it is a necessity for socio-economic development.”

Dr Bawumia noted that expanding access to communication infrastructure would create opportunities for economic growth and social empowerment for the underprivileged in the society.

“Telecommunication is central to Ghana’s digitisation goals. It plays a pivotal role in shaping the modern society because it connects people and empowers communities”.

Telecel Group’s decision to invest in Ghana was a testament to the conducive business environment created over the past few years, Dr Bawumia said, and that Ghana had witnessed a profound transformation in her telecommunications landscape.

“In fact, I am proud to state that under this administration, the number of rural telephony sites, which is aimed at promoting digital inclusion and reducing the digital gap, have increased from 78 at the end of 2016 to 1,010 as at February 2024,” he stated.

Works are also underway to build an additional 1,006 sites this year, bringing the total to 2,016 sites.

“Additionally, we have introduced technology neutrality, which has allowed increased capacity within the industry to serve more customers using existing spectrum allocation,” Dr Bawumia said.

“Telecel has leveraged this opportunity to introduce its 4G+ spectrum.”

The Vice President outlined government’s bold step to implementing the ECOWAS Free Roaming Services, noting that though it was adopted in 2016, Ghana’s free roaming services agreement with Cote D’Ivoire in June 2023 presents the first of such arrangements.

“Ghana has also signed an agreement with Togo to begin free roaming services between the two countries this year.”

“The National Communications Authority (NCA) is also engaging Benin and Gambia to establish similar bilateral agreements”.

He expressed delight to see the emphasis placed on inclusivity and accessibility in services as Ghana, like in many parts of the world, still had underserved communities with limited access to telecommunications infrastructure.

“By expanding your reach and investing in infrastructure development, you are not only expanding access to communication but also creating opportunities for economic growth and social empowerment for the underprivileged”.

In 2023, mobile money transactions hit a record GH¢199.3 trillion, which represented 64.3% increase from the previous year.

The opportunities that the Mobile Money platform, backed by the introduction of Mobile Money Interoperability, had created was enormous, he added.

Dr Bawumia commended Vodafone Ghana’s role in the mobile money transactions and urged Telecel to strive to do more since mobile money was one of the surest ways to promoting financial inclusivity.

“I applaud your commitment to corporate social responsibility through the Telecel Foundation and Africa Start-Up Initiative Programme (ASIP).

“Your initiatives to support education, healthcare, and support for start-ups reflect your dedication to making a meaningful impact beyond business success.

“This aligns perfectly with our government’s vision of building a more equitable and prosperous society for all Ghanaians”.

He challenged Telecel to look beyond physical infrastructure and make sure that corporate social responsibility included a deliberate investment and development of the digital capabilities and capacities of young Ghanaians across the country at all levels.

“As we celebrate this momentous occasion, remember that you also have a role in shaping the future of our nation.”

“I have no doubt that this brand will not only thrive but also contribute significantly to the advancement of our nation’s telecommunications sector.”

Madam Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer, Telecel Ghana, recalled the trajectory of the telecom company, dating back to 1974 as P&T and transitioned to Vodafone Ghana in 2009.

It currently has more than six million customers using its mobile telephone network with over 200,000 on fibre and thousands of others patronising its cash transfer services.

Madam Obo-Nai assured the company’s numerous customers of its readiness to providing innovative services to them and impact more lives in the coming years.

Source: GNA