ECG to disconnect about 10 Hospitals in Eastern Region

The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is preparing to disconnect approximately 10 hospitals in the Eastern Region from the national grid, due to outstanding arrears owed to the power distributor.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) found out that the ECG, several health facilities would experience power outages within 48 hours after receiving a demand notice.

Health facilities that would be affected include: the Abirim District Hospital, Asamankese Hospital, Begoro Government Hospital, Kibi Government Hospital, Koforidua SDA Hospital, Kwahu Government Hospital, St. Dominic Hospital, and Akuse Government Hospital.

These Hospitals owe the electricity distribution company to the tune of GH¢21,031,322.

In an interview with Mr Charles Oware Tweneboah, the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa North, he said discussions were underway with the ECG to find a suitable solution to the problem, and to avoid the power cut at the Begoro Government Hospital.

The action being taken by the ECG is a component of its continuing nationwide mobilisation efforts to collect unpaid debt from clients to support its business operations.

Meanwhile, a source at the ECG Yilo Krobo District office, told the GNA that in no time, a demand notice would be served to the management of the health facility there.

The Managment of the Yilo Krobo District Hospital, however, refused to speak on the development so far when contacted.

Source: GNA