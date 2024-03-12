Badminton Association needs overhauling – Coach 

Mr Ernest Sakyi, the Head Coach of the Ghana Badminton Team for the 13th African Games, has called for a total overhaul of the Ghana Badminton Association.

Mr. Sakyi, speaking to the GNA Sports said it was about time the government stepped in and delve into the various issues affecting the sports to ensure that the sport develop in the country.

“The association needs overhauling; we don’t even know our board members, and there are so many issues that need to be tackled,” he said.

He explained that apart from interference from the president of the association in player selections and all decision-making, there was no financial accountability and no duration for officers to hold positions, among others.

He stated, for instance, that Ghana’s poor showing at the ongoing games had nothing to do with the players, stressing that “we have the strongest team in Africa to get us all the gold that we need; all our experienced players had been suspended by the president ahead of the games”.

The badminton coach said Ghana had to rely on its under-19 team, which was the youngest team in the tournament, adding that they also had a lot of issues in their preparations for the games.

“Player selection is based on whom you like; coaches should be allowed to play their role devoid of interference,” he stressed.

He revealed that they did not have enough camping time as they used only two weeks (February 17 to March 1) to camp and train for the badminton competition, which kicked off on March 3, 2024.

Mr. Sakyi said because there was a delay in getting the court ready at the tournament venue, all the other badminton teams participating had to rely on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority’s (GPHA) clubhouse court for training, depriving the Ghana team of having enough training.

He said that coupled with this, the players who participated in the singles, doubles, and team games had to rely on their equipment to play, amidst protests before receiving shoes and rackets on the second day of the competition.

He stated that for the teams to win laurels in the sport for Ghana, there was a need for the government to take an interest in happenings in the sector and help invest in it for proper preparation of the team.

Ghana has regional badminton teams in Winneba, Takoradi, Koforidua, Accra, Agona, and the GPHA team in Tema.

Source: GNA