This year’s elections should be a contest of ideas – NGO

Mr Harry Axotlu, the Director of Macee Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) seeking to fight child labour and trafficking, says the upcoming election should be a contest of ideas, demonstrated track records of achievements, experience and integrity.

Those should be coupled with a proven problem-solving mindset in addressing socio-economic challenges in the country, he said.

Mr Axotlu was speaking at a press conference in Accra to introduce an innovative project dubbed; “Ghana Peace Flame Torch Relay Walk.”

The project intends to mobilise Ghanaians from all walks of life, to enhance peace before, during and after the general election.

The campaign will hit more than 240 traditional councils and 300 communities across Ghana within 60 days, covering more than 6000 kilometers.

He said as committed patriots, nationalists and good citizens, “we owed our Mother Ghana a unique constitutional duty in protecting lives, property, businesses, investments and livelihoods by co-existing with one another in defense of our territorial air, water and landscapes.”

Mr Axotlu said the world was looking up to Ghana to defend, sustain and consolidate its globally hard-won reputation and recognition as Africa’s beacon of democracy, epitome of peace and doyen of typical African hospitality and warmth.

Ghana’s peace and stability could not be taken for granted, considering the already charged political eco-system with proven signs and symptoms of tension, including political parties’ level of harsh competitiveness, alacrity and vested stance to either retain, re-capture or wrestle power by hook or crook, he said.

Mr Axotlu said the Foundation was committed to rolling-out the Peace Project with a campaign to ensure a successful and violent-free polls.

“The campaign will ensure that the only Ghana we have is not overwhelmed by misguided activities of party…troublemakers, who may be hiding behind political parties to cause mayhem,” he added.

It would involve the use of a Ghana Peace Flame Torch Relay, which symbolised unity in diversity, peace, social cohesion and the relight of flame to mobilise citizens passing by the Torch Relay from one end to the other across all the 16 regions.

“The flame torch is expected to hit several traditional authorities across the country, religious leaders as well as other key stakeholders in the country, including political and civil society.”

He appealed to Ghanaians, corporate organisations, public spirited individuals and institutions that believed in the Ghana Peace Agenda to support the Foundation both in kind and cash towards the realisation of its objectives.

Source: GNA