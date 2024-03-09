Inadequate health personnel, poor road network, said to be impeding quality healthcare

Inadequate health personnel, poor road network, lack of decent and high cost of accommodation for health staff, have been identified as key challenges militating against quality healthcare delivery in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

Dr Ofosu Kwabi Nasas, District Director of Health Services, who stated these said health workers were refusing postings to the district due to these and many other challenges in the area.

Speaking at the 2023 annual health performance review meeting at Adubia, Dr Nasas pointed out that urgent steps were needed to address the challenges to pave way for quality healthcare delivery in the district.

He said the district, which was endemic to Buruli ulcer and other diseases caused by illegal mining activities, which were rampant in the area, needed urgent attention in terms of equipment, logistics, consumables and others, to support patient care.

Dr Nasas however, commended health workers in the district for their hard work and dedication in the face of the huge challenges and urged them to continue to work to improve the health of the people.

Some health workers who distinguished themselves in their duties were awarded in a ceremony at the review meeting.

Source: GNA