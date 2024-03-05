Sports Minister clarifies $47m operational expenses, says $195m spent on Accra 2023 facilities

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports, says Parliament approved an amount of $195,255,153 for the construction of sporting facilities for the 13th African Games to be hosted by Ghana.

The Youth and Sports Minister made this disclosure during a press briefing in Accra on Monday, March 4, 2024, where he also clarified issues on the $47 million in operational expenses for the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

According to Mr. Ussif, contractors of the Borteyman Sports Complex, University of Ghana Sports Stadium, and the Games Village have all been paid their total sums.

The Minister gave a breakdown of the sums given to contractors, which includes Contracta Construction UK Ltd ($145,086,057) for Borteyman Complex, Consar Ltd ($34,102,135) for University Sports Stadium, and Mawums Ltd ($16.066,961) for Games Village.

Clarifying issues about the $47 million in operational expenses for the LOC, the Sports Minister said this covered expenses from when the committee was inaugurated in 2020.

“This estimated amount is earmarked to be used by the LOC for the general organisation of the competition, which started after the LOC was formed in October 2020.

“Areas of expenditure by the LOC include, technical meetings with TCAG, preparation of relevant guidelines, rules, regulations and manuals, sensitisation, management of the Games (games management system), accommodation for athletes, volunteers and officials (totalling about 13,000 participants), internal transportation, airfare for officials, catering services (feeding of about 13,000 participants), security, allowances for volunteers and officials, accreditation, medical equipment, medals for athletes among others.

“This amount will also cover the payment of rent for the LOC office accommodation, logistics, the purchase of equipment, anti-doping services, and members’ allowances,” Mr Ussif stated.

He also clarified that the LOC had not procured any new vehicles for their operations, as all vehicles being used for the games had been hired.

The Sports Minister also stated the need for the facility to be kept in top shape after the games for it to be beneficial to the people of Ghana, especially with the Borteyman Facility, which would be converted to the University of Sports Development.

Mr. Ussif was grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his vision and continuous support for the Sports Ministry in the provision of these facilities for the people of Ghana.

The preliminary events of the 13th African Games have already started with table tennis ahead of the opening ceremony slated for Friday, March 8, 2024.

Source: GNA