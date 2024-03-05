Construction of apparel manufacturing facility begins at Savelugu 

A ground breaking ceremony has been held at Savelugu in the Northern Region to begin the construction of an apparel manufacturing facility to produce clothing and promotional items for export.

The project, dubbed: “Northern Apparel Manufacturing Expansion Development,” is being executed by Northshore Apparel Ghana Ltd (a special-purpose vehicle) will produce clothing such as sportswear, workwear, children’s clothing, and underwear.

It is a 10-million euro project being championed by a consortium led by MIK Designs and its partner; MUSOF Enterprise, who is footing 75 per cent of the project cost whilst Investing for Employment (IFE), an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Co-operation and Development, will foot the remaining 25 per cent.

Mr Nurideen Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer, Northshore Apparel Ghana Ltd, speaking at the ceremony at Savelugu, said the project would produce textile products for export to the United States market as well as strategised to engage other offshore buyers.

Mr Mohammed said during its first phase of implementation, the project would create 1,600 new jobs for women and youth including persons living with disabilities.

He said “As part of our commitment to engage more local people, our recruitment strategy will not require prior experience and education. We intend to provide six months pre-hire training to equip prospective employees for the job.”

He said the project would work with the Savelugu School for the Deaf by providing training packages to enable its graduates secure jobs at the factory.

Mr Steffen Kuhl, Managing Director, IFE, said the organisation decided to support the project because it was seen as a catalyst to create jobs for the youth in the area as well as help to reduce rural-urban migration.

Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu Tali, Managing Director, Agricultural Development Bank, said: “The construction of this Apparel will not only enhance industrialisation of Northern Ghana but will also serve as a huge source of wealth creation and employment for the youth.”

He expressed optimism that other businesses would spring up in the area to leverage the numerous opportunities that would be created as a result of the establishment of the project in the region.

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, commended the partners for the project saying “It is through initiatives such as this one that will enable us build strong and resilient communities that can resist the influence of violent extremism.”

She expressed the hope that the execution of the project would also trigger discussions on the need to revamp the cotton industry in the northern part of the country.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, encouraged the youth to take advantage of the project calling on the Government to create the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and create jobs.

Yoo Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Yoo Traditional Area at Savelugu, commended Northshore Apparel Ghana Ltd and partners, for siting the project in his traditional area, and pledged his full commitment to ensure that the project achieved its intended purpose.

Source: GNA