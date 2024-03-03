Ghanaians urged to stop discriminating against people living with HIV and AIDS

Mr Samuel Yao Atidzah, the Executive Director of GOSANET Foundation, a health NGO in the Adaklu district, has advised Ghanaians to stop discriminating against People Living with HIV and AIDS (PLHIV).

Mr Atidzah, who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the “Zero Discrimination Day against HIV Patients,” said the act was very important for the country to be able to minimise the spread of the disease.

The day, which falls on March 1 every year, was instituted by the Ghana Aids Commission to sensitise the citizenry on the dangers of discriminating against PLHIV.

Mr Atidzah said people hid their HIV statuses due to the fear of discrimination since “stigma and discrimination hurt kills faster than the disease itself.”

He said due to discrimination PLHIV were compelled to shy away from the public, neglecting the opportunity to go for their medications thereby putting their lives and society in danger.

The Executive Director said PLHIV were just like anybody and needed to be respected and loved.

Source: GNA