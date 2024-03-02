Parliament experiences “dumsor” while debating 2024 SONA   

The Chamber and the entire Parliament House went into darkness at 1153 hours on Thursday, when the debate of the President’s penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) was ongoing.

The almost three-minutes power outage saw proceedings come to a standstill as the technical team worked to switch on the standby generator to power the Block for sitting to continue.

During the brief period of the blackout, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority would be heard shouting: “dumsor, dumsor, dumsor” (to wit unpredictable power outage).

The elevators within the “Job Six Hundred Block” stopped functioning momemtarily, thereby making the movement of staff difficult.

As at 1600 hours power was restored to Parliament House but without any explanation from the Electricity Company of Ghana for the cut in power.

Source: GNA