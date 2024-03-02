Obuasi East records 95% success rate in TB treatment

The latest Tuberculosis (TB) treatment outcome data from the Obuasi East Health Directorate showed a 95 per cent success rate in 2023, which is above the End TB Strategy target of 90 per cent by 2025.

The figure represents a significant improvement in the success rate chalked in 2022.

Again, the Tuberculosis case fatality rate reduced from 10 to 1.6 per cent in 2023.

Dr Enyonam Ama Kwawukume, the Obuasi East District Health Director, attributed the result to concerted efforts by stakeholders to eliminate the disease.

At its annual performance review meeting for 2023, held in Obuasi, Dr Kwawukume said the directorate would continue to work assiduously to improve upon the successes chalked.

She expressed satisfaction at the performances by various health facilities in the district following a power point presentation on activities by each one of them.

She said available data showed that Malaria cases dropped from 165/1000 recorded in 2022 to 151/1000 in 2023.

The District Health Director attributed the drop in figures to the AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) programme and the complementary distribution of Insecticide Treated mosquito nets by the Directorate to augment the initiative.

Commenting on the high still birth rate recorded during the period, Dr Kwawukume said the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Health Foundation was a referral centre where cases from adjoining districts were received.

“This figure is not necessarily from Obuasi but includes those who bring their children to AGA Health Foundation’s NICU from other districts to seek treatment,” she said.

She encouraged residents of the district to prioritise the acquisition of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card as their best bet for seeking quality healthcare, especially for poor and vulnerable groups.

Health facilities like AngloGold Ashanti Health Foundation, SDA Hospital, Bryant Mission and other health facilities took turns to make presentations on their achievements during the year under review.

Source: GNA