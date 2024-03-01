We’ll consider proposals from National Muslim Conference into NPP 2024 Manifesto – Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has said his campaign and manifesto team are ready to consider proposals from the National Muslim Conference (NMC) into the Party’s 2024 Election Manifesto.

He said his doors were always opened for innovative ideas and suggestions that would ensure inclusive development of the country.

“We remain committed to the development of our country through policies and structures, and my campaign and manifesto team are ready to consider inputs from the NMC, and other stakeholders for our inclusive development,” he said on Thursday.

Dr Bawumia wrote this on his facebook page after he had welcomed the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and Members of the National Muslim Conference to his office in Accra.

“This afternoon, together with the leadership of my campaign and manifesto committees, I welcomed the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and leadership of the National Muslim Conference (NMC), who presented to me, their proposals, for consideration into the NPP’s 2024 Manifesto,” he said.

“While reiterating the NPP’s commitment to inclusive development, I presented to the NMC, the massive infrastructure and other development projects our government has undertaken in the Zongos across the country…”

“These include classroom blocks, ICT libraries, mechanised water system, entrepreneurial training, scholarships and astro turfs, funded through the Zongo Development Fund, which we established in fulfilment of our campaign promise.”

“We remain committed to the development of our country through policies and structures, and my campaign and manifesto team are ready to consider inputs from the NMC, and other stakeholders, for our inclusive development.”

Source: GNA