Mahama retains Naana Jane as Running Mate

Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has decided to retain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his Running Mate for the 2024 presidential election, according to highly placed sources in the Party.

However, Mr Mustapha Gbandi, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that such reports were “individual projections” and “speculations”.

“The communique is airtight, leakproof. It will only come out after March 7. What we have in the media now are individual projections and speculations,” he said.

Mr Mahama is reported to have officially submitted his nomination for running mate to the Party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

A statement issued and signed by NDC’s General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said the nomination process was carried out in accordance with Article 45 of the Party’s Constitution.

The statement said a meeting with the Party’s Council of Elders was scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 1100 hours to deliberate on the nomination.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was the Running Mate for the NDC in the 2020 General Election.

A former Minister for Education between 2013 and 2017, Prof Opoku-Agyemang is also a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

She is the first-ever female to be appointed a Vice-Chancellor and holds a PhD in English Literature with groundbreaking research in the humanities.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was born in Cape Coast in 1951 and grew up in Komenda, Accra, and Cape Coast.

She attended school at Aburi Girls, Wesley Girls High School before transitioning to the University of Cape Coast for a bachelor’s degree in English.

She then traveled to Canada for graduate study at York University, where she earned a PhD in English literature.

After completing her doctoral studies, she returned to Ghana with her family and lived in Cape Coast.

She taught at the University of Cape Coast for more than 30 years, where she served as the Hall Warden for Adehye Hall, Head of the Department of English, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, and Founding Dean of the School of Graduate Studies.

Source: GNA