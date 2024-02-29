ECOWAS must unite to uphold security and stability – Minister

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has called for unity among members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to uphold the security and economic stability in the region.

Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director for Multilateral and International Organisation of the Ministry, who made the call, said it was crucial for ECOWAS to persevere and ensure that peace and security prevailed as prerequisites for development and prosperity.

She said the recent withdrawal of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso from ECOWAS to the subsequent establishment of the Alliance of Sahel States, as well as the postponement of Senegal’s presidential election, had challenged ECOWAS’ credibility”.

The recent surge in military coups and the subsequent withdrawal of these member States from ECOWAS were also threatening the peace and stability of the Sub-region and jeopardising the potential of the Community.

“While discontent towards ECOWAS is palpable, now more than ever, there is a pressing need for member States to unite. Despite the hurdles, we must persevere,” Ambassador Dufu said.

She was speaking at a sensitisation workshop for students and youth on the ECOWAS protocols and the Community’s Youth Policy, in Cape Coast.

The workshop was aimed at raising awareness about the activities of ECOWAS and assembled over 500 participants made up of National service personnel, teachers, nurses, chiefs and queens, students of secondary and tertiary institutions, youth clubs, and heads of departments and institutions.

The ECOWAS youth policy, which emphasises the importance of the youth in leadership, seeks to harness their potential and encourage them to get involved in decision-making processes at all levels, to shape policies that directly affect them.

Ambassador Dufu said ECOWAS remained a symbol and tool for security despite the current challenges, saying, the benefits of belonging to the regional bloc were endless.

She cited the free movement of people and goods across borders, expanded market access to trade and investment, and good governance and accountability within the member states.

She pledged the Ministry’s continuous collaboration with all ECOWAS member states to address the ongoing challenges, stressing that Ghana must stand as a pillar of stability to avert any ‘domino’ effects of instability.

“It must be noted that Ghana’s interest remains aligned with that of the ECOWAS, and we are convinced that our collective efforts will lead us to prevail,” she said.

Touching on other issues, she urged the youth to endeavour to learn multiple international languages, particularly French, to increase their chances of working with international institutions.

She urged them to work hard to maintain leadership positions at ECOWAS and not lose them to other countries.

In a speech read on her behalf, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, said ECOWAS had achieved numerous successes in security and development.

However, there were still lingering challenges that needed to be addressed, and she called for urgent and practical actions to restore the stability and glory of the organisation.

Source: GNA