NDC to meet to consider Mahama’s choice of running-mate

The Council of Elders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will convene at 1100 hours on Thursday, March 7, to consider the choice of a running-mate of its Flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Party on Tuesday received a formal communication from its Presidential Candidate regarding the nomination of his running-mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

Subsequently, the National Executive Committee of the NDC would gather at 1400 hours on the same day to further consider the nomination.

It said the venue and logistical details for these meetings would be communicated directly to all participants in due course.

The statement said the NDC was confident that the running-mate would bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and dedication to its campaign.

The selection would, undoubtedly, complement the vision of its esteemed Leader, Mr Mahama, as the members collectively strive to “build the Ghana we want together.”

“United in purpose, we are committed to working tirelessly towards positive transformation and progress for our beloved nation.”

“We express our sincere gratitude to our supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwaverng commitment. Together, let’s join hands and embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.”

