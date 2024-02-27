Three police officers killed J.B Danquah Adu, not Daniel Asiedu – Counsel tells court

Mr Yaw Dankwah, the defence counsel in the murder case of former MP for Abuakwa North, says Daniel Asiedu, the first accused person, did not kill the former legislator.

He alleged that the former MP was killed by three police impersonators, who visited the home of the deceased.

The counsel claimed the impersonators after committing the heinous crime vanished into thin air.

He said that was confirmed by the evidence of one Apraku, the security guard who reported the matter to the police via phone calls.

The counsel argued that the late MP was tall and well-built and that Asiedu could not overpower him.

“It was the three impersonating officers who overpowered the MP and killed him at his residence … Asiedu cannot overpower the MP physically.

“Your story suggesting that it was Daniel Asiedu who killed the MP was a fabrication and full of lies.”

However, ASP Augustine Nkrumah, the case investigator answering questions before the court, said it was Daniel Asiedu the first accused person, who killed the former MP.

According to the investigator, Asiedu was “a terrible person” and capable of killing the man.

The case investigator took the court through how some weapons used in committing the crime were retrieved from Asiedu.

He also told the court how a T-shirt and a handkerchief all soaked with blood and a knife were found at the scene and Asiedu admitted that those items were for him.

ASP Nkrumah said Asiedu’s girlfriend one Janet Kyeraa also confirmed to the police that the T-shirt and handkerchief belonged to Asiedu.

The investigator said Janet Kyeraa also informed the police that Asiedu after the incident gave her a knife stained with blood to clean.

The investigator told the court Asiedu’s slippers were also retrieved from the crime scene and Aseidu also identified a catapult and cutter found at the scene.

“During investigations the knife Asiedu used in stabbing the deceased to death was traced to Asiedu’s room at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

“When the knife was shown to the first accused person (Asiedu) he admitted to having used that knife on the deceased. Asiedu said he was held by the deceased and he left him helpless in his room,” ASP Nkrumah.

The case investigator said in the deceased room, Asiedu asked for forgiveness for the offence he had committed.

The investigator told the court that Asiedu demonstrated to the investigation team how he went to the crime scene and how he perpetrated the crime.

“My Lord, the exhibits found in the deceased room, Asiedu admitted sending them there.”

Daniel Asiedu is standing trial for his involvement in the murder of a former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah Adu at his residence in February 2016.

He has been charged with murder and robbery.

Asiedu is jointly being held for allegedly conspiring with Vincent Bossu to rob the MP.

They have denied the charges before a seven-member jury.

The court presided over by Mrs. Justice Lydia Osei Marfo has remanded the accused persons to reappear on February 28, 2024

Source: GNA