We can’t share particular details of an application – Guinness World Records

Following news of the rejection of the Guinness World Record attempt by Ghanaian, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, interest has continued to rise in the details leading to the rejection.

Ghanaians gave Aduonum massive support and were certain she would break the longest singing marathon record set in 2012 by Indian Sunil Waghmare who sang continuously for 105 hours. Aduonum sang for 126 hours, and caught in the frenzy of the moment, some news outlets reported emphatically with the headlines like ‘Afua breaks record’, and so on.

But the Guinness World Record (GWR) review team has rejected Aduonum’s attempt.

A spokesperson of GWR told Ghana Business News in an email response to questions on why Aduonum was disqualified that the rejection was due to guidelines around rest break timings being met.

Meanwhile Aduonum had said in an interview on GHOne TV that she had lost the login details to her GWR account and therefore was unaware of the verdict on her attempt. The initial information on the rejection was a response from GWR to a querry on the X social media app. The response did not state the reasons for the failure to break the record.

“I’m afraid we can’t share the particular details of an application due to GDPR.”

In a response to questions by Ghana Business News however, the spokesperson said: “This was due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records.”

As many asked more questions, including whether Aduonum had received the notice much earlier but did not disclose to the public, Ghana Business News wrote to GWR seeking further explanations in that regard.

We asked the following questions:

– When did Guinness World Records reach the decision on Afua Asantewaa Aduanim’s attempt to break the longest singing marathon record?

– When (date) did Guinness World Records inform Aduonum about her attempt being unsuccessful?

– Has she reacted to the decision?

But the spokesperson wrote back and simply said: “I’m afraid we can’t share the particular details of an application due to GDPR.”

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a European Union regulation on information privacy in the European Union and the European Economic Area. It is an important component of EU privacy law and human rights law, in particular Article 8 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

Copyright ©2024 by NewsBridge Africa

All rights reserved. This article or any portion thereof may not be reproduced or used in any manner whatsoever without the express written permission of the publisher except for the use of brief quotations in reviews.